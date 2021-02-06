MPs, former Ministers, ex-legislators, public deputations call on Lt Governor

JAMMU: Members of Parliament, former MP, former Ministers and public delegations today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.

The members of the delegations expressed their gratitude towards the Government for restoration of the 4G internet services across all the districts of J&K.

Member of Parliament, Nazir Ahmed Laway called on the Lt Governor and apprised him about various issues pertaining to road connectivity and power supply in Kulgam. He also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issue related to strengthening the power supply in District Hospital Kulgam.

Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Member of Parliament, met the Lt Governor and apprised him about issues related to augmentation of power and water supply in Kupwara besides filling the vacant posts of doctors in District Hospital Kupwara.

Meanwhile, a public delegation led by Ch. Talib Hussain, former Minister and ex-MP congratulated the Lt Governor for successfully conducting the DDC election in the UT. The deputation put forth various issues pertaining to the welfare of tribal community.

Sh. Chander Prakash Ganga, former Minister and Former Legislator, Sh. Surinder Ambardar called on Lt Governor separately ,and discussed various issues of public importance.

Similarly, a delegation of Jammu Heritage Society led by its President, Sh. Bhuvneshwar Gandotra submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor highlighting various issues pertaining to developing Jammu as an independent tourist destination, promoting Heritage and border tourism , preservation and development of Gharana Wetland, preservation of heritage buildings, development of Mantalai, Krimchi, Mansar and Surinsar, besides Tawi Front, Gondola of Jammu & Shiv Khori, Musical fountain and artificial Lake.

Sh. Labbha Ram Gandhi, President, West Pakistan Refugee Action Committee also called on the Lt Governor and presented before him the concerning issues of the West Pakistani refugees including recruitment in border Battalion for youth belonging to West Pakistan Refugee community, nomination to give them representation in PRIs, inclusion of left out West Pakistan Refugees in voter lists besides others. He also expressed his gratitude towards the Central Government and the Lt Governor for initiating far reaching changes that made them bona fide domicile certificate holders in J&K.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegations and assured them that all the genuine issues projected by them would be looked into on priority. The UT Government is committed for the overall and equitable development of all sections of the society, he added.

On promotion of the tourism sector, the Lt Governor observed that the government is making concerted efforts to establish Jammu as a preferred tourist destination for religious and heritage tourism. He told the members of the delegations that the majority of the points raised during the interactions are already under execution by the government and assured that necessary directions would be issued wherever required.