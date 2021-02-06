Blackbuck case appeal: Salman Khan skips appearance before sessions court

JODHPUR: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday skipped his appearance before a sessions court here, hearing his appeal against his conviction in a blackbuck poaching case of 1998.

The actor skipped his attendance after he was exempted by the court from the personal appearance before it for the day. The court also deferred the next hearing of his appeal to February 24.

“As there was no need of Khan’s appearance today before the court, he did not appear through video conferencing either,” the actor’s counsel Nishant Bora said.

The actor was on Friday allowed by the Rajasthan High Court to appear before the sessions court through video conferencing. (AGENCIES)