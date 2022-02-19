NIA raids multiple locations in J&K and Rajasthan

SRINAGAR : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations across Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan related to J&K Terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said.

The searches were conducted at eight locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam, Ganderbal districts of Jammu & Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

“During the searches conducted today, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized,” a spokesperson for the NIA said.

The NIA said the case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi by cadres of proscribed terrorist organisations Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF) etc.

NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far, the spokesperson said

“Further investigation in the case continues,” the agency said (agencies)