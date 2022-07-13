NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In South Kashmir

SRINAGAR, July 13: National Investigation Agency of India is carrying out raids at multiple places in south Kashmir in connection with Sunjwan Jammu military operation in which two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and a CISF personnel were killed in April this year.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel are carrying out the raids in Anantnag district and Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

However, they did not share further details of any arrests or seizures, if any, during the raids so far. (Agencies)