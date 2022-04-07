NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Jammu & Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out raids on the home of a former Hurriyat activist in the Kunzer region of Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir. In the preliminary reports, the NIA carries out raids in Baramulla on people who have links to the Hurriyat. Along with the NIA, the Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) and J&K Police are also part of the ongoing raids in Baramulla.

One of the ex-Hurriyat activists on whom the NIA raids are being carried out is Ghulam Nabi Najar. Ghulam Najar comes from the Kunzer region of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA will likely look into the terror links in their raids on ex-Hurriyat activists in Baramulla. (Agencies)