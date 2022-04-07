Employment Apr 7, 2022

REQUIRED

DRIVER

FOR PRIVATE CAR

GOOD SALARY

CONTACT: 9419106372

REQUIRED

Required a girl smart and intelligent M.B.A for online marketing and maintaining accounts.

In Samba Phase – I

Contact: 8803000123

URGENT REQUIRED

1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 (M)

Salary 13000/- to 20000/-

2. Graphic Designer-01

Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F

3. Sales Coordinator -01(F)

Contact : Guru Kripa Trading Co.

9906340600/8512815220

Mail Id: gurukripasteel1777@gmail.com

M/S GURU KRIPA TRADING CO.

Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1). Accountant (Full Time) Experienced

2). Telemarketing (Female) Experienced

3). Marketing Executive (Male) Experienced in Medical Division

4). Medical Pharmacist (Experienced) (For Reputed Medical Store)

Mobile No: 8494073757

Evergreen Hr. Sec. School

(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

(M): 94191-36225, 95966-58993

Teachers Required

For Teaching Bio-Science = 2

For Teaching Hindi = 2

Gen-Line Teachers = 2

Come with Photo copies of

documents for interview

on 7-4-2022 or 8-4-2022

Angel Nursing Care

Service at Home

Our Services

Skilled Nursing Care for Patients

Elder Care Communions

Baby Sitter

Sterile Dressing

Physiotherapy at Home

Blood Sample Collection at Home

Medicine Delivery at Home

Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu

Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442

REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR

in all J&K for International Brand

Joy Brau (Made in Germany)

Protein Beer Non-Alcoholic

Full Support Provide by Company

Investment- 50,000 to 80,000

for more details

Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699

Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

REQUIRED

One sales personnel (male/female) for front office job in Janipur. Timing: 8 AM to 8 PM.

Salary and perks negotiable

Interested personnel may

Contact: 6005299063

REQUIRED

2 Computer Operator

1 Online Forms Filling

Office Boy

2 Telecaller

Good Communication

(M): 8716854321

Kachi Chawni

URGENTLY REQUIRED

* Female Home Tutor

For Class 3rd & 5th student

Location : Santra Morh Guru Nanak Nagar

Having smart, punctual & good communication skills.

* Office Coordinator – F

* Spoken English Trainer- F

* Teachers for all subjects

Upto 12th class

Location : Bakshi Nagar & New Plot

Handsome Salary + Incentives

Contact : 9541265920

NATIONAL ENGINEERING PROJECTS

URGENT REQUIRED

TECHNICIAN HELPER – 3 NO.

CONTACT NO:

7889921788, 8082604202

NURSES (M/F)

Available

(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)

“Nursing care at Home”

Tension free for your old age

“Parents & Patients”

Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)

307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu

Harsh: 7006832169

No. 1 in services since from 2016

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Two Female Councellor for office

Only interested can

contact:

7889360284, 8082106253

Address : 141 A Gandhi Nagar Gole Market Jammu

REQUIRED

Salesman for marketing for sales of IT Products. Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.

Salary 15K to 25K.

Contact: 8899948500

REQUIRED

VAN DRIVER & TEACHERS FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL.

PREFEREBLY FROM CHANNI HIMMAT, G. KAILASH, B. BRAMNA, SAINIK COLONY.

7889880920

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Urgently Required 3 Helper,1 steward for Fast Food Cafe

Salary up to 8k to 12k +

Accommodation and food also.

Green Belt Park Jammu (8082099081)

REQUIRED

A Sales Person

with Driving License at Victoria Car Hub Sainik Colony.

Contact: 9419369926

Required

Video Editor

Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing

Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.

* Freshers can also apply

Kindly mail your resume to

rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com

Requirements

DAILY RISING SUN

INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU

Requirement: Female Teachers

Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu

Contact No:

9419118111, 9419169851

Required Staff

Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.

Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred

M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)

8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank

Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm

Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485

GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu

Required Teaching Staff

1. Kindergarten – 2 nos

2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos

3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each

4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each

Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.

Contact:- 7006894969

HIRING NOW

1. Social Media Manager

2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)

3. Operations Manager

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000

Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.

info.handmadeco@gmail.com

Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823

Required

TELECALLER (FEMALE)

Interested Candidates may

WhatsApp their Resume/

CV @

9055580001

Raja public high school

bantalab jammu

ph 7006473690

Required teacher & other staff

1. Hindi teacher 2 No. B.A/M.A B.Ed

2. Gate Keeper 1 No. 8th/10th Pass

3. Peon 2 No. 8th/10th pass

Principal

9419200043

9419153707

Urgently Required

Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/

Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K

Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K

Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both

Salary : 8 to 15 K

Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/

Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.

both Salary : 10 to 15 K

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Required

1. MSc (Nursing)

2. BMLT

for Paramedical Institute

7006783546/

9419225567

Urgent Requirement

la bracing vibes, spaloon

(Spa & Saloon) Pvt Ltd

Following Staff Required :-

1. Personal Secretary – Female Salary – 20-25 K

2. Salon Manager- Female Salary- 15-20 K

3. Front Office Manager- Female

Salary – 15-20 K

4. Beautician -Female Salary -10-15 K

5. Receptionist – Female Salary – 10-15 K

6. Housekeeping-Male/Female (Office Boy/Girl)

Salary – 8-12 K

Contact : Ph No. 9596345888, 0191-3510174

WE ARE HIRING

AGVENTURE URBAN FARMING an apex organization invites applications from highly talented and self-motivated candidates for following post.

POST- SALES EXECUTIVE

EXPERIENCE – 0-3 YEARS

NO OF POSTS- 20

SALARY- 21000/month

Candidate must have own two- wheeler with valid driving license

Contact No. 9055502461.

Mail id: agventurejmu@gmail.com

Address: 11A, EXT-1 GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.