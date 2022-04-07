Employment Apr 7, 2022

REQUIRED
DRIVER
FOR PRIVATE CAR
GOOD SALARY
CONTACT: 9419106372
REQUIRED
Required a girl smart and intelligent M.B.A for online marketing and maintaining accounts.
In Samba Phase – I
Contact: 8803000123
URGENT REQUIRED
1. Marketing Sales Officer – 03 (M)
Salary 13000/- to 20000/-
2. Graphic Designer-01
Salary 8000/-to 10000/- M/F
3. Sales Coordinator -01(F)
Contact : Guru Kripa Trading Co.
9906340600/8512815220
Mail Id: gurukripasteel1777@gmail.com
M/S GURU KRIPA TRADING CO.
Purmandal Morh, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1). Accountant (Full Time) Experienced
2). Telemarketing (Female) Experienced
3). Marketing Executive (Male) Experienced in Medical Division
4). Medical Pharmacist (Experienced) (For Reputed Medical Store)
Mobile No: 8494073757
Evergreen Hr. Sec. School
(English Medium Recognised by J&K Govt.)
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.
(M): 94191-36225, 95966-58993
Teachers Required
For Teaching Bio-Science = 2
For Teaching Hindi = 2
Gen-Line Teachers = 2
Come with Photo copies of
documents for interview
on 7-4-2022 or 8-4-2022
Angel Nursing Care
Service at Home
Our Services
Skilled Nursing Care for Patients
Elder Care Communions
Baby Sitter
Sterile Dressing
Physiotherapy at Home
Blood Sample Collection at Home
Medicine Delivery at Home
Behind Punjab National Bank Gangyal, Jammu
Phone No: 8082700484, 7006054154, 9622151442
REQUIRED DISTRIBUTOR
in all J&K for International Brand
Joy Brau (Made in Germany)
Protein Beer Non-Alcoholic
Full Support Provide by Company
Investment- 50,000 to 80,000
for more details
Call Now: 9906155071, 8899214699
Address: 400/A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
REQUIRED
One sales personnel (male/female) for front office job in Janipur. Timing: 8 AM to 8 PM.
Salary and perks negotiable
Interested personnel may
Contact: 6005299063
REQUIRED
2 Computer Operator
1 Online Forms Filling
Office Boy
2 Telecaller
Good Communication
(M): 8716854321
Kachi Chawni
URGENTLY REQUIRED
* Female Home Tutor
For Class 3rd & 5th student
Location : Santra Morh Guru Nanak Nagar
Having smart, punctual & good communication skills.
* Office Coordinator – F
* Spoken English Trainer- F
* Teachers for all subjects
Upto 12th class
Location : Bakshi Nagar & New Plot
Handsome Salary + Incentives
Contact : 9541265920
NATIONAL ENGINEERING PROJECTS
URGENT REQUIRED
TECHNICIAN HELPER – 3 NO.
CONTACT NO:
7889921788, 8082604202
NURSES (M/F)
Available
(For 24×7, Day Shift or Night Shift)
“Nursing care at Home”
Tension free for your old age
“Parents & Patients”
Bharti Nursing Care (Regd.)
307-A, Shastri Nagar, Jammu
Harsh: 7006832169
No. 1 in services since from 2016
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Two Female Councellor for office
Only interested can
contact:
7889360284, 8082106253
Address : 141 A Gandhi Nagar Gole Market Jammu
REQUIRED
Salesman for marketing for sales of IT Products. Salary negotiable for suitable candidate.
Salary 15K to 25K.
Contact: 8899948500
REQUIRED
VAN DRIVER & TEACHERS FOR PRIMARY SCHOOL.
PREFEREBLY FROM CHANNI HIMMAT, G. KAILASH, B. BRAMNA, SAINIK COLONY.
7889880920
URGENTLY REQUIRED
Urgently Required 3 Helper,1 steward for Fast Food Cafe
Salary up to 8k to 12k +
Accommodation and food also.
Green Belt Park Jammu (8082099081)
REQUIRED
A Sales Person
with Driving License at Victoria Car Hub Sainik Colony.
Contact: 9419369926
Required
Video Editor
Having Good Knowledge of Video Editing
Softwares like Edius/Premier Pro.
* Freshers can also apply
Kindly mail your resume to
rahuldogra@dailyexcelsior.com
Requirements
DAILY RISING SUN
INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL VIJAYPUR JAMMU
Requirement: Female Teachers
Conveyance Facility is available from Jammu
Contact No:
9419118111, 9419169851
Required Staff
Required full time Computer operator with Accounts Knowledge & wellversed in Excel, having good speed with Minimum 2 year’s experiences contact with resume on any week day after 4pm – 1 no.
Required Sales Engineer for Sale of Medical Equipment Experience Kashmiri Speaking Candidates shall be preferred
M/S Hansraj & Sons (Agencies)
8, Resham Ghar Colony, Near Water Tank
Walk in Interview 4 – 5pm
Contact At:- 9419193224 , 9419189485
GLOBAL CONVENT HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Opp. Gurudwara, Channi Rama, Jammu
Required Teaching Staff
1. Kindergarten – 2 nos
2. PRT (English & Maths) – 1 nos
3. PGT (English & Bio) – 1 each
4. Physical Teacher & Lab Asst – 1 each
Interested candidates may submit their resume in school.
Contact:- 7006894969
HIRING NOW
1. Social Media Manager
2. Conten Manager (English hons. Or M.A. English)
3. Operations Manager
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Rs 10000- Rs 20000
Graduation & Good communication skills are a must. Freshers or 1-2 years of experience.
info.handmadeco@gmail.com
Or whatsapp your resume on 8899858823
Required
TELECALLER (FEMALE)
Interested Candidates may
WhatsApp their Resume/
CV @
9055580001
Raja public high school
bantalab jammu
ph 7006473690
Required teacher & other staff
1. Hindi teacher 2 No. B.A/M.A B.Ed
2. Gate Keeper 1 No. 8th/10th Pass
3. Peon 2 No. 8th/10th pass
Principal
9419200043
9419153707
Urgently Required
Counsellor : Graduate/Post Graduate- Fresher/
Experience Both can apply. Salary : 10 to 20 K
Office Coordinator : Graduate or MBA- Fresher/ Experience Both can apply. Salary 10 to 20 K
Tellecaller : 12th/Graduate- Fresher/Exp. both
Salary : 8 to 15 K
Computer Operator – Male/Female-12th/
Graduate/PG-Fresher/Exp.
both Salary : 10 to 15 K
90860-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Required
1. MSc (Nursing)
2. BMLT
for Paramedical Institute
7006783546/
9419225567
Urgent Requirement
la bracing vibes, spaloon
(Spa & Saloon) Pvt Ltd
Following Staff Required :-
1. Personal Secretary – Female Salary – 20-25 K
2. Salon Manager- Female Salary- 15-20 K
3. Front Office Manager- Female
Salary – 15-20 K
4. Beautician -Female Salary -10-15 K
5. Receptionist – Female Salary – 10-15 K
6. Housekeeping-Male/Female (Office Boy/Girl)
Salary – 8-12 K
Contact : Ph No. 9596345888, 0191-3510174
WE ARE HIRING
AGVENTURE URBAN FARMING an apex organization invites applications from highly talented and self-motivated candidates for following post.
POST- SALES EXECUTIVE
EXPERIENCE – 0-3 YEARS
NO OF POSTS- 20
SALARY- 21000/month
Candidate must have own two- wheeler with valid driving license
Contact No. 9055502461.
Mail id: agventurejmu@gmail.com
Address: 11A, EXT-1 GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU.