NIA files charge sheet against 3 Lashkar operatives in LeT Online Recruitment module case

NEW DELHI: The national anti-terror probe agency NIA on Wednesday said that it has filed a first supplementary charge-sheet before Kolkata NIA Special Court in connection with West Bengal LeT online recruitment module case against three accused persons for conspiring to wage war against the State.

According to the officials in the probe agency, these three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives namely Tania Parveen aka Isranoor, a resident of Malayapur in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal has been booked under sections of 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC 18, 18 B, 20 and 38 of UA (P) Act whereas the second accused Sayyad M. Idris aks Idris aka Munna, a resident of Anganavadi in Kannada district of Karnataka was booked under sections of 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

The third one who has been absconding Ayesha aka Ayesha Burhan aka Ayesha Siddiqi, a resident of Kotmomen in Zilla Sargoda under Punjab province of Pakistan has been booked under sections of 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

This case initially registered on March 13 last year at Baduria police station in North 24 Parganas district was related to the arrest of Tania Parveen, a member of proscribed terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba by State Police.

The National Investigation Agency(NIA) took over this case on April 5, 2020 and began the probe.

Earlier, NIA had filed charge sheet against accused Tania Parveen under sections 13 and 39 of UA(P) Act.

“Accused Tania Parveen was a college student and was radicalised and recruited in cyberspace by Pakistan based cadres of LeT. She was co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir with accused Ayesha Burhan, a Pakistan based cadre of LeT’s Women’s wing”, the probe agency said in the charge sheet.

“Tania Parveen in association with other accused members of LeT in India and Pakistan indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India”, the NIA further said, adding that she and other accused were brainwashing impressionable youth and propagating the ideology of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organization, thus conspiring to wage war against the State.

Further investigation for unearthing the wider conspiracy in India continues, the central probe agency said.