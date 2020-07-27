NIA Files Charge-sheet Against 06 Accused in Jaish-e-Mohammed Nagrota Infiltration-Transportation module case

NIA filed charge-sheet in JeM’s Nagrota Infiltration- transportation module case against six accused persons viz. 1) Sameer Ahmed Dar s/o Abdul Rashid Dar r/o Kesrigram, Kakapora, Pulwama, 2) Asif Ahmed Malik s/o Bashir Ahmed Malik r/o Quazigund, Kakapora, Pulwama, 3) Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo s/o Firdous Ahmed Mantoo r/o Kesrigram, Kakapora Pulwama 4) Suhaib Manzoor s/o Manzoor Ahmed Wani r/o Karimabad Pulwama, 5) Zahoor Ahmed Khan s/o Ghulam Hassan Khan r/o Bangund, Wanpora, Pulwama and 6) Suheel Javid @ Suhail Lone s/o Javid Maqbool Lone r/o Wagar, Khan Sahib, Budgam u/s 120B, 121,121A, 122 and 307 IPC, Sections 16,18,19,20,38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 7, 25, 27 of the Arms Act, Sections 3,4,5 of Explosive Substances Act and Section 6(1A) of the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The case arose out of FIR No. 0045/2020 registered at PS Nagrota, Distt: Jammu on 31.01.2020 wherein a truck carrying three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists was stopped for checking by the naka duty staff at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota, Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM. While the driver Sameer Ahmad Dar and his two associates viz. Asif Ahmad Malik and Sartaj Mantoo escaped taking advantage of pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists hiding inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police party grievously injuring one security personnel. In the ensuing search operation launched by the security forces in Ban forest area, the three Pakistani terrorists got killed while the driver and his two associates were arrested.

NIA took up the investigation of the case on 10.02.2020 and arrested three more terror associates of this Infiltration-Transportation module. Searches were conducted at several places in Kashmir valley and incriminating material including documents and digital devices were seized.

Investigation revealed that apart from their unsuccessful attempt in January, 2020, this module had received a group of three Pakistani terrorists in December, 2019 after they infiltrated into India from the International Border in Samba sector and ferried them to South Kashmir.

This module was in touch with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad handlers and launch-pad commanders who used to send the location of freshly infiltrated terrorists and also share the code-words for receiving them to driver Sameer Ahmad Dar on secure messaging apps.

The other three arrested accused viz. Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmad Khan and Suhail Javed @ Suhail Lone were the Over-Ground Workers (OGW’s) of JeM and provided safe shelter, logistics and communication back-up for the infiltration and transit of the Pakistani terrorists. These OGW’s also purchased ‘phirans’ for the infiltrated terrorists to make them look like Kashmiris and to help them hide their weapons.

The arms and ammunition consisting of 2 AK-47 rifles, 1 AK-56, 2 AK-74’s 1 M4 Carbine, 2 Glock pistols, 3 Chinese pistols, 35 grenades, 12 kg high-grade explosive, 3 Satellite phones, 6 wireless devices, 6 remote controls, 9 detonators and batteries brought by the Pakistani terrorists have been seized. So also the trucks and car used for their movement.

Further Investigation in the case is continued.