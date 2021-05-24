NIA charge-sheets a narco smuggler in Gujarat Narco-terrorism case

NEW DELHI: The anti- terror probe agency NIA on Monday said that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Ahmedabad NIA Special Court against a smuggler in a Gujarat narco- terrorism case.

According to the officials in the probe agency, the accused Indresh Kumar Nishad, a resident of Gandhidham in the State was booked in the case of seizure of Narcotics at Salaya, Gujarat under sections 120B of IPC, Section 21(c) read with section 8(c ), 25 and 29 of NDPS Act, 1985.

This case was initially registered by Gujarat ATS in relating to arrest of Aziz Abdul Bhagad on October 12, 2018 and seizure of 4.949 kgs of Heroin worth approximately Rs 14.84 Lakhs from his possession.

During the course of investigation seven more accused persons namely Rafik Adam Sumra, Nazir Ahmad, Arshad Abdul Razak Sota aka Raju Dubai, Manzoor Ahmad, Razak Adam Sumra, Karim Md.Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase were arrested.

NIA took over the case and re-registered an FIR as RC-26/2020/NIA/DLI on July 02, 2020 wherein charge-sheeted eight persons in the case under various sections of NDPS and UA(P) Act.

Investigation has revealed that arrested accused person Arshad Abdul Razak Sota aka Raju Dubai and two absconding Pakistani Nationals named Hajisaab aka Bhaijaan and Nabi Baksh had entered into a conspiracy in Dubai to smuggle 500 Kgs of Heroin from Pakistan to Gujarat by sea route.

The Heroin were brought by Pakistani nationals in a Pakistani fishing vessel and was delivered in the Indian territorial waters (7-8 miles from Jakhau Port, Kutch, Gujarat) to an Indian vessel named ‘Nagani Mustafa’ belonging to Aziz Abdul Bhagad and into another boat.

Accused Aziz Abdul Bhagad had pilfered five Kg of the heroin from the consignment and concealed it in a pit near Sadosala village, Gujarat.

“Investigation has further revealed that 300 Kgs of the narcotic drugs consignment concealed in sacks of cumin and suva was transported through Akshar Transport to Amritsar, Punjab by accused Nazir Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad,both residents of Jammu and Kashmir and wanted accused Simranjit Singh Sandhu”, the NIA said in the chargesheet.

The last consignment of 200 kg of Heroin was delivered by Razak Adam Sumra to Karim Md Siraj and Sunil Vithal Barmase, who further delivered it to Indresh Kumar Nishad in Gandhidham, the charge sheet reads further.

The consignment was then loaded and concealed between the wooden panels in the truck of Indresh Kumar Nishad who further delivered the same to aides of Simranjit Singh Sandhu at Amritsar in Punjab.

Indresh Kumar Nishad was arrested by NIA in the month of November 2020 for his role in the crime, the NIA said, adding that further investigation in the case has been continued. (Agency)