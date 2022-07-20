NIA Carrying Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR, July 20: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at 9 locations in Kashmir valley; 4 locations in Srinagar and 5 locations in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Sources say that raids are in connection with the recovery of 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds & 1 silencer from 4 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba’s offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) in May this year.
These raids have come two days after Jammu Police busted a terror module that was receiving multiple consignments of Arms and Ammunitions dropped via drones controlled through Pakistan.
Sources privy to the development say that J&K Police and National Investigation Agency are working closely together in leads developed by Jammu Police to crack cases linked to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)
