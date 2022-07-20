Heavy rainfall triggers floods in J&K’s Doda

DODA, July 20: Overnight heavy rain near the Kahara village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday resulted in floods which have caused a lot of damage in the area.

“The village area is currently experiencing floods caused by very heavy rainfall which has destroyed many houses and caused loss of property, including the Allama Iqbal Memorial Academy and the building and grounds of Tourism,” said the local.

The people urged the District Administration and the Lieutenant Governor (LG) to deploy teams and take appropriate measures.

The India Meteorological Department on Monday had predicted scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning over Jammu and Kashmir for three days and a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over the region on Tuesday and Wednesday (i.e., July 19 and July 20). (Agencies)