NIA Carries Out Raids At Multiple Locations In Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

It could not be immediately ascertained in which case these raids are being carried out.

The officials, however, said raids by NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and CRPF are being carried in several districts of Kashmir.

A few days ago NIA carried out raids across J&K in connection with alleged support and funding of terror activities by the members of now banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). (Agencies)