NIA attaches property of OGW in Kulgam

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today attached the property of an overground worker (OGW) of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), in the case of the targeted killing of a Sarpanch in Kulgam district.

The NIA on the orders of Special Judge, Jammu attached the residential house of Nasir Rashid Bhat’s at village Tengpora in district Shopian under section 33 (1) of UA(P) Act, 1947.

The accused, along with other members of the banned HM, was involved in the killing of Sarpanch on 11th March 2022 with the aim of spreading terror among the people.

“Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from Kulgam police, revealed that the targeted killing was part of a larger HM conspiracy to disturb India’s integrity, sovereignty and security through violent attacks and killings,” the NIA said.

“The NIA further found that Bhat had provided his Alto car to the terrorists. He was also involved in conducting a recce of the Sarpanch’s house and in informing the HM terrorists about the target’s presence. He used his car to take the assailants to the area around the Sarpanch’s house on the day of the attack”.

NIA has chargesheeted six accused in the case and the trial against them is continuing.