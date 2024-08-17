Shubham’s stunning century powers J&K to crucial 1st Innings lead

*Abid takes 4 wkts; Paras, Samad, Lotra score fifties

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Shubham Khajuria’s unbeaten century guided Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to a crucial first innings lead against Chhattisgarh in the Muchi Babu Invitational Cricket Tournament. Khajuria scored a superb 147 not out off 286 balls, featuring 12 fours and 5 sixes, as J&K reached 349/4 in 103 overs. Skipper Paras Dogra contributed 73 runs, while Abdul Samad and Sahil Lotra added 58 and 57 runs respectively.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh chose to bat first and made a strong start with openers adding 52 runs. Despite significant contributions from Ayush Pandey (138) and Amandeep Khare (65), Chhattisgarh was all out for 278. Abid Mushtaq was J&K’s standout bowler, claiming 4 wickets for 47 runs. Sahil Lotra and Vishal Kumar took 3 and 2 wickets respectively, while Yudhvir Singh added one more.

J&K’s solid batting and effective bowling have given them a 71-run lead, putting them in a strong position as they look to consolidate their advantage in the ongoing match.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh 278 (Ayush Pandey 138, Abid Mushtaq 4-47). Jammu and Kashmir 349/4 (Shubham Khajuria 147*, Paras Dogra 73, Abdul Samad 58, Sahil Lotra 57* Mayank Yadav 2/87).