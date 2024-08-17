Tara takes over as DG J&K Youth Services & Sports

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 16: A senior ranked administrative officer Rajinder Singh Tara on Friday took over as Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Department of Youth Services and Sports.

Immediately after the new place of posting he chaired an introductory meeting with the employees of the Directorate of YSS, read a handout. He was briefed about the working of the Department and was also apprised about the duties and responsibilities assigned to various sections in the Directorate for the smooth conduct of the Departmental activities.

In his remarks, the DG Sports hoped that all the employees would continue working with the utmost dedication for proper implementation of various initiatives of the Government meant for proper channelisation of sports talent of J&K youth. He assured his subordinate officers and officials of every possible help in addressing the genuine issues and demand of the field staff.