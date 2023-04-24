J&K | NIA Attaches Property Of Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin’s Son In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 24: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Srinagar.

NIA issued a notice, that Immoveable Property- Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir, under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a ‘listed militant’ under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court, New Delhi.

As per the notice issued by the NIA, Syed Ahmed Shakeel is an accused in NIA Case RC-06/2011/NIA/DLI.