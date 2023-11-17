NIA attaches properties of terror operative in Poonch

‘Accused planned attacks on religious places’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 17: Cracking down further on terrorist groups promoting violence and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today attached the properties of a key terror operative undergoing trial in an Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case involving seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics, in Balakote area of Poonch district.

The accused, whose land was attached, has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a resident of Mendhar in district Poonch.

Click here to watch video

He was an operative of the banned terrorist organisation, Tehreek Ul Mujahideen (TuM).

Acting on orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has attached four properties belonging to Yaseen under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, in the case RC-02/2021/NIA/JMU.

The properties are located in the accused’s village of Dhrooti (Dhabi) in Balakot, district Poonch.

Yaseen was arrested on 27th December 2020, and a cache of arms, ammunitions and explosives was recovered from his possession.

He was charge-sheeted on 24th June 2021 and is currently facing trial under sections 121 A & 122 of IPC read with section 120B of IPC, Section 7/25 of Arms Act 1959, as well as Sections 3 & 4 Explosive Substances Act and Sections 13, 18 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967.

The case came to light with the arrest of one Mohammad Mustafa, which led to the arrest of Mohammad Yaseen and another accused, Mohammad Farooq, along with the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from their possession.

The NIA investigations in the case subsequently exposed a conspiracy to attack religious places in Mendhar area with grenades.