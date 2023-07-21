NIA arrests 19-year-old for alleged IS links

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged links with the Islamic State (IS) and conducted searches on his premises in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

“The accused, Faizan Ansari aka Faiz, a student of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh, has been taken into custody…,” said the agency in a statement, adding that electronic devices and documents were seized during the searches at his permanent residence in Lohardaga (Jharkhand) and rented room in Aligarh.