Man arrested for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee’s residence with arms in car

Kolkata :- Police on July 21 arrested a man, with arms in his car, for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a ‘Police’ sticker to Ms. Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said. (Agencies)