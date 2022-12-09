Conduct safety audit of all major and internal roads at the earliest: LG Sinha to officers

Lt Governor chairs a meeting to discuss various issues related to Road Safety

Directs officials to formulate robust & resilient SoPs to examine vehicle fitness & issuance of driving licenses & implementation of stringent deterrence, penal actions against violators

LG stresses upon senior officers of Transport & Traffic departments to monitor all aspects of Road Safety on priority with effective coordination of all Departments

Carry out audit of all crash barriers. Make calendars for Traffic Police officials and Engineers of Transport department to conduct visits to check unauthorised roads cuts and diversions made illegally: LG

Conduct safety audit of all major and internal roads at the earliest: LG to officers

Jammu, Dec 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting to discuss various issues related to Road Safety, at the Civil Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor passed important directions for road safety measures, and suggested various mechanisms to reduce traffic accidents and improve the response system.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to formulate robust and resilient Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs) to examine vehicle fitness & issuance of driving licenses. He also directed the officials for efficient implementation of stringent deterrence, penal actions against violators.

“Road accidents are a major threat to people’s well being. Focus should be on measures that are effective in preventing fatalities. Safer roads should be the prime objective of concerned stakeholders and coordinated efforts are required to defeat this third leading cause of death worldwide. Enforcement is a significant and effective way of preventing and reducing accidents, deaths and injuries. Best practice in enforcement of traffic violations should be adopted. Evaluate the enforcement on a regular basis,” the Lt Governor said.

Senior officers of Transport and Traffic departments must monitor all aspects of Road Safety on priority and there has to be effective coordination of all Departments in this endeavour, the Lt Governor observed.

Carry out audit of all crash barriers. Make calendars for Traffic Police officials and Engineers of Transport department to conduct visits to check unauthorised roads cuts and diversions made illegally, the Lt Governor directed the officers.

On being apprised about the installation of CCTV cameras on National Highways by the National Highways Authority of India, the Lt Governor asked the NHAI officials to carry out the task on all NHs of UT within a pre-defined timeframe.

The Lt Governor also passed explicit directions to concerned officials for conducting safety audit of all major and internal roads at the earliest.

The Lt Governor called for ensuring enforcement of safety laws and generating greater awareness among all stakeholders including drivers, transporters and youth. Involve School Education and Higher Education Departments for spreading the message of road safety, he added.

Divisional Commissioners were directed to take strict measures for removal of all encroachment from Roads including hoarding that creates barrier for safe driving.

The Lt Governor asked the Traffic Police to put a crackdown on over-speeding and ensure regular highway patrolling. Installation of road signage’s and speed limits boards should be given special focus, he added.

Health department was instructed to explore the possibility of developing trauma centres facilities, if required anywhere.

Directions were also passed on adopting digital and automated systems and ensuring optimal utilisation of the existing equipment and digital technology installed on Highways and roads.

The Lt Governor further called for replicating the best models in the country for developing a robust system of Audit of accidents.

G.Prasanna Ramaswamy, Administrative Secretary, Transport Department presented the Action-taken report on the directions of previous meeting and in-depth analysis of road safety components and proposals.

Vikramjit Singh, IGP Traffic apprised the chair on the measures adopted and checks put in place to implement all road safety measures in letter and spirit.

Discussion was also held on identification of black spots and ensuing measures and proper functioning of District Road Safety committees established in all Districts, and rationalization of the staff of Motor Vehicle Department.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, H&UDD; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department; Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner JMC, besides other senior officers from Traffic Police and UT administration attended the meeting and also gave their respective inputs and analysis.