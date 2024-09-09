NFP PM Candidate Expresses Confidence That She is Ready to Govern

By Satyaki Chakraborty

The political situation in France is in turmoil as the French President Emanuel Macron has still not issued any invitation to the Prime Ministerial candidate of the New National Front (NFP) Lucie Castets to form the new government in France. The NFP a coalition of the left parties and the socialists, has emerged as the single largest party in the July 7 national polls with 183 seats as against 163 of Macron’s Ensemble and 143 by the far right National Rally (RN) led by Marine Le Pen.

Mr. Macron held discussions with the leaders of all three main combinations in the last one week but as of now, the President has given no indication that he will invite the nominee of the largest group in the national assembly to form the government. President, as per the French constitution has got the power to nominate the Prime Minister after elections taking into account the strength of the contending combinations.

The inaction of President Macron has angered the NFP leaders and their supporters since more than 24 days have passed since the national assembly elections results were out. NFP’s PM candidate Lucie Castets has sent an open letter to the people including the President and all political leaders alleging that the inaction of the President highlights the President’s desire to prolong the last seven years of unjust and authoritarian rule.

According to the letter,’’ the choice of the next government will have very concrete consequences on the daily lives of each and every one, depending on whether it continues the austerity “cure” or decides to reinvest in our public services. Parents need to know if we will give ourselves the means to put a teacher in front of their child, and to straighten out the public school system; employees need to know when their salary will be revalued, after several years of inflation; residents need to know if their housing can be thermally renovated and if adaptation to climate change will be accelerated; patients need to know if they will be admitted to the emergency room if necessary and if the hospital will have the means to operate; our children need to know if we will offer them a habitable planet where they can grow and flourish.’

The NFP letter mentions that on all these issues, a break with past policies is necessary. It has been demanded by voters. This is what a New Popular Front government will undertake from the first hours of its nomination.

‘To the voters who have massively mobilised around the New Popular Front, we say: we are committed to building a fairer, more united society according to each person’s ability to contribute, in which work will be better paid, hardship better recognised, public services rehabilitated and to implementing immediately the ecological shift that is essential for our common future. A society in which everyone can have a dignified life.’

The letter says ‘We are convinced that we will be able to improve the lives of French women and men in a concrete and rapid manner, and that the absence of an absolute majority will not prevent us from doing so. Who will refuse the increase in purchasing power that we are proposing with the revaluation of salaries and the remuneration of civil servants?’

According to the letter, the NFP must invent a new way of governing under the Fifth Republic. Parliament must, in a transparent manner, regain control of its calendar and calmly discuss the projects and Bills that will be submitted to it. Social partners must be listened to and respected. New forms of association of field actors, local elected officials, associations and all those who bring our democracy to life on a daily basis must be imagined.

As regards foreign policy, the joint letter says that the NFP government will also bring French diplomacy to the service of peace because we cannot accept that disputes are settled by force in Europe and in the world. We will thus work to thwart Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression, defend the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people and work towards a return to peace.

Further, the NFP government will act to obtain an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages. And since the President of the Republic himself had stated that the recognition of the state of Palestine was not a “taboo for France,” we will act for its immediate recognition, alongside the state of Israel, on the basis of UN resolutions to move towards a just and lasting peace.

The letter mentions of the major points of the manifesto of NFP .Now the coalition parties have planned to organize massive campaign throughout the country on the basis of this. The NFP leaders feel that President Macron is seeking to continue with the governance of France by his neo liberal Prime Minister disregarding the people’s mandate given in the July 7 elections. (IPA Service)