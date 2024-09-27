“Next Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Will Be From BJP”: Ravinder Raina

JAMMU, Sept 27: Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina has exuded confidence in the party forming the next government in the union territory and said that PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti will not be part of that government.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

“There is a huge wave of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. We are forming government in Jammu and Kashmir with the immense support of the people. The next Chief Minister of J&K will be from the BJP,” Raina told reporters here on Thursday.

“I thank all the people of Jammu and Kashmir across castes. Mehbooba Mufti will not be part, at least of the BJP government,” he added. (AGENCIES)