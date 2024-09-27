J&K Assembly Election Being Fought By People Against Dictatorial BJP Govt At Centre: IYC Chief

Jammu, Sept 27: The newly-appointed president of the Indian Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, has said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is being fought by the people against the dictatorial BJP government at the Centre.

“The Congress-NC alliance is going to form government (in Jammu and Kashmir) on 8th October. I hope that we will form government with a good majority. These elections are not being fought by the Congress or NC but by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against this dictatorial government,” Chib said.

Before being appointed as president of the Indian Youth Congress, Chib was its Jammu and Kashmir chief. He thanked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for appointing him as the IYC chief.

“First of all, I would like to thank Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for giving this opportunity to a man from an ordinary family in Jammu,” he said.

He said that the IYC will take up the issues of paper leaks and unemployment and make the BJP-led Union Government accountable.

Chib said the Congress-NC government will restore the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our manifesto says that as soon as we form our government, Congress will restore the statehood.”(Agencies)