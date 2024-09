EMPLOYMENT (27-09-2024)

SHIV PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

SARI RAKWALAN, GHOU MANHASAN ROAD, JAMMU

TEACHERS REQUIRED

1. PGT CHEMISTRY

QUALIFICATION : MASTER’S IN CHEMISTRY)

2. TGT HINDI

QUALIFICATION : BACHELOR’S/MASTER’S IN HINDI WITH B.ED

3. PRT – 3 REQUIRED

EXPERIENCE : MINIMUM 2 YEARS OF TEACHING EXPERIENCE PREFFERED

APPLY WITH RESUME TO CONTACT/EMAIL

7051004242, 9797410087

REQUIRED STAFF

(URGENT HIRING)

1. TELE CALLER- (F), 10K TO 12K

2. ADMISSION COUNSELLOR- (F), 10K TO 12K

3. RECEPTIONIST- (F), 8K TO 10K

OFFICE: APLUS FOUNDATION

ADDRESS: 29 B/B EXTN. GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU.

7400439078, 07506799693

URGENTLY REQUIRED

FRESHER & EXP

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR, FRONT DESK EXECUTIVE SALES ASSOCIATE

2. FLOOR EXECUTIVE MANAGER ACCOUNTANT

3. TEACHER SCHOOL TUTORIAL PRIMARY CLASS UPTO 10TH 12TH CLASS

4. DRIVER ADMISSION COUNSELLOR ADVISOR

5. SECURITY GUARD, HELPER PEON SALES GIRLS SHOWROOM

INTERVIEW : 27 SEP TO 30 SEPTEMBER

APPOINTMENT CALL 7051004842, 7006387895

EMAIL : IJEMS.TS1226@GMAIL.COM

REQUIRED

REQUIRED YOUNG & ENERGETIC SALESMAN AND SALESGIRLS. FULL TIME OR ON CONTRACT BASIS. CANDIDATES ARE REQUESTED TO CONTACT AT

U-MART

SHOP NO. 7, RED CROSS MARKET

KACCHI CHAWNI JAMMU

MOB. NO. 9419197443, 9419282963

MAID

A FULL TIME MAID IS REQUIRED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU.

AGE SHOULD BE LESS THAN 40 YEARS

CONTACT:

MOB: 7006501922