Next CM will be from BJP: Raina

BDC member from Uri, others join party

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Block Development Council (BDC) member, Bajhama Bock Dr. Khurshid Mir, social worker Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and social worker Sohail Ahmed Awan along with their supporters from Uri, Baramulla joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at party Headquarter, here, today.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina and general secretary, Vibodh Gupta formally welcomed the new entrants.

Tilak Raj Gupta, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Ajay Gupta Pargal, Prof. Kulbhushan Mohtra, Mohammad Rafiq Mangral, district vice president, Baramulla, Ashiq Rafiq constituency president, Uri, Avtar Singh BDC Chairman Tral and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Raina welcomed the new entrants into the party fold and said Dr. Mir is a prominent leader who has strong hold in all the communities in North Kashmir districts. “The joining of Dr. Khurshid Mir, Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan along with their supporters is sure to strengthen the party at the gross-roots level,” he said.

Raina said PM Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas” is winning the hearts of people. He said that Prime Minister has made a permanent niche in the hearts of the masses across the country, because of which people are joining the party in large numbers with each passing day.

Raina stressed that BJP is strengthening its base very fast in Kashmir along with Jammu. He said that in these belts, today, BJP is the number one party and first choice of people. He said that such enormous and continuously growing support of people for party is clear indication that BJP is going to form Government in after Assembly elections and new CM in the UT will be from the party.

Vibodh Gupta said that the brilliant working pattern of party leaders has increased the party base in the region. He also praised the nationalist people of Uri who maintained communal peace even in the peak time of terrorism. “I am sure that in BJP’s run for 50 plus seats, the people of Uri will gift first seat from Kashmir region”, he added.

Dr. Khurshid Mir said that all the new entrants are mesmerized by the strong and dedicated working pattern of BJP leadership. He said that they are sure that only BJP is seriously serving the society, nation, and that they have now joined the right platform to serve the people.