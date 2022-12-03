DC disburses compensation to owners of acquired land

Goha-Khalleni NH

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Dec 3: Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan today chaired a meeting of key officials of NHIDCL, Revenue Department and owners of land acquired for Goha-Khalleni National Highway.

The DC disbursed more than Rs 50 Lakh compensation among rightful claimants whose land or structures have been acquired for construction of Goha-Khalleni national highway.

The DC also took the objections under Section 3(C) of Goha Khalleni portion of national highway from 4.862 KM to 12. 850 KM (Sudhmahadev Dranga Tunnel and its approach road).

The land owners having objections were heard and in some cases the DC directed to re-verify and submit the revised report within one week.

The meeting was attended by SDM Assar, ACR Doda, GM NHIDCL, Tehsildar Doda, Tehsildar Marmat, Tehsildar Headquarter, NTs, Patwaris and land owners.