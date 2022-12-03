Jammu’s first FASTag enabled Parking Mgmt System launched

‘Parking facilities have increased in city’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta today inaugurated J&K’s first FASTag enabled Parking Management System at Multi-Level Car Parking General Bus Stand Jammu.

The smart parking was launched as part of UT of J&K’s ‘My Town My Pride’ Campaign.

Speaking at the launch, Dheeraj Gupta said the state-of-the-art smart parking FASTag enabling cashless while the initiative is first of it’s kind in J&K and second across the whole country.

He said that in past few years the parking facilities have increased in Jammu city and urged the citizens to maintain traffic discipline by parking their vehicles at parking spaces.

He also complemented Jammu Development Authority and IDFC First Bank for partnering this initiative and said that Government is committed to provide all kind of support to make effective traffic management system for citizens of the region.

He insisted upon the requirement of upscaling of this model to all parking’s in the Jammu City be that of JDA or JMC so that the smooth cashless, paperless, entry-exit experience at parking’s to Jammuties is not only limited to a single parking but all over the city.

The parking would work through an App called Park+ where Jammu residents by using this App can now discover, book and prepay for a parking spot.

Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention, a first of its kind initiative in Jammu.

Pankaj Magotra Vice Chairman Jammu Development Authority and Srikant Kurup of IDFC First Bank also spoke on the occasion.

Deputy Mayor Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rahul Yadav; President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu, Toll and Transit head IDFC First Bank and other officers were also present on the occasion.