CJ inaugurates residential quarters, lawyers chamber cum utility complex in Pulwama

Excelsior Correspondent

PULWAMA, Dec 3: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, today inaugurated six residential quarters for Judicial Officers and 48 lawyers chamber cum utility complex in District Court Complex Pulwama.

Chief Justice also took part in plantation drive organized by District Legal Services Authority Pulwama in collaboration with forest division Pulwama.

Chief Justice along with Justice Rahul Bharti, Judge High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh (Administrative Judge for District Pulwama) planted trees in the court complex Pulwama.

Later, Chief Justice inaugurated lawyers chamber cum utility complex in Pulwama.

Naseer Ahmed Dar, Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama; Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; Gowhar Majeed Dalal, Registrar Judicial; Meraj-Ud-Din Sofi, Additional District & Sessions Judge, Pulwama; Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Protocol; Jahangir Bakshi Special Mobile Magistrate Traffic Srinagar; Mansoor Ahmad Lone, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pulwama; Baseer ul Haq Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama; GH Gellani SSP Pulwama; Secretary DLSA, Rayaz Ahmed Choudhary; Advocate G M Dar, President Bar Association, Pulwama and district officers were also present on the occasion.

During his presidential address, Justice Magrey lauded the role of Advocates in justice dispensation. He said that Pulwama occupies second place in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as far as infrastructure development is concerned. He said that it is a matter of great satisfaction that all requisite facilities are in place in Pulwama Court for the advocates.

Chief Justice said that it feels great to see female lawyers working in such a professional manner. “Times have gone when parents used to be hesitant in sending their daughters in the field of law”, he maintained. We have to strengthen the Judicial system making it accessible to all especially weaker sections of the society, he said adding that we as judges and bar members have to share collective responsibility of ensuring speedy justice to all.

Justice Magrey urged upon the judges to prioritize disposal of old cases pending in the district court. He also asked the Advocates to extend full cooperation to the bench. He said that relationship between bar and bench should be cordial for smooth running of the system.

Justice Magrey said that one should serve the society in all capacities and try to become voice of voiceless.

Chief Justice lauded the Deputy Commissioner Pulwama for identifying another ten kanal of land for the court complex. Reacting to the request of President Bar Association Pulwama regarding exclusive Juvenile Board and NDPS Court, Chief Justice said that it is the duty of society to take care of our children who are in conflict with law and also to get rid of menace of drugs.

Regarding shortage of judges, he said that the administration is trying it’s level best to fill all the vacancies and full court has recently referred 65 adhoc posts of Munsiffs and the process to fill the same is in progress.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama, Naseer Ahmed Dar, appreciated Chief Justice for deeply understanding the pain and agony faced by the litigants living in the remote areas of the Union Territory.