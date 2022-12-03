LG chairs meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

*In-depth discussion held on various ongoing, upcoming projects

Excelsior Correspondent

New Delhi, Dec 3: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired the 43rd meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Members of the Board- Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj; D. C. Raina; Kailash Mehra Sadhu; K. N. Rai; K.N. Shrivastava; Pitambar Lal Gupta; Dr. Shailesh Raina; Prof Vishwamurti Shastri; Manju Garg- Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Principal Resident Commissioner were present in the meeting.

At the outset, all the board members appreciated the successful conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2022, which witnessed highest footfall of Yatris.

The meeting also held in-depth discussion on various ongoing and upcoming projects.

The Administration is committed to ensure hassle-free pilgrimage experience for the devotees, said the Lt Governor.

The board was informed that the restoration and maintenance of both the stretch of yatra track has been handed over to BRO for efficient and timely disposal.

The meeting was apprised about upcoming yatri niwas at different locations to increase the holding capacity of the yatris at prominent places across the route, which was highly appreciated by the board members.

During the meeting, directions were issued for early preparation of all the Yatra related works and ensuring its allotment by March 2023.

On the occasion, Prof. Mandeep Singh of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi gave a PowerPoint presentation on the project proposal for Yatri Niwas & Disaster Management Centre to be constructed at Village Majjeen, Jammu.

The members of SASB also shared their valuable views and suggestions.

Rahul Singh, Additional CEO SASB put forth the agenda items before Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.