Newly elected team of RBBA discusses issues with DC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: The newly elected office bearers of Raghunath Bazar Businessmen Association (RBBA) met Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg and discussed various issues.

Sanjay Gupta President of the Association was accompanied by Sanjay Sethi, Vice President, Pawan Sharma Junior Vice President, Mohit Gupta Joint Secretary, Nitin Mahajan Secretary, Ankush Sethi Treasurer and Amit Goel General Secretary.

President, Sanjay Gupta after introduction of his team with Deputy Commissioner requested him to visit Raghunath Bazar for on spot assessment of problems being faced by members besides interaction with them.

Sanjay Gupta also stressed the need of involvement of the RBBA in Smart City Project for beautification of Shri Raghunath Ji Chowk and other necessary developments in bazar.

Deputy Commissioner gave a patient hearing and assured of doing the needful after visiting Raghunath Bazar.

In the end, Amit Goel General Secretary thanked gratitude to DC for sparing his valuable time for discussing the issues.