BJP felicitates Corona warriors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: J&K BJP celebrated the milestone of reaching 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses in India, in which BJP J&K leaders felicitated “Corona Warriors” especially medical and para-medical staff in Jammu & Kashmir to further raise their morale.

J&K BJP State President, Ravinder Raina accompanied by former Dy. CM, Kavinder Gupta, general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul, general secretaries, Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Manyal, BJP vaccination incharge and secretary, Arvind Gupta, media secretary, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, district president, Vinay Gupta, co-office secretary, Naresh Singh, Mandal president, Lucky Puri, district general secretary, Ankush Mahajan, councillor, Ajay Gupta, BJYM office secretary, Gaurav Pargal and others felicitated the medical and para-medical staff at Urban Primary Health Centre, Trikuta Nagar, here.

State Immunization Officer(J&K) Dr, Shahid Hussain, Demonstrator Incharge, Dr. Neha Choudhary, Medical Officer, Dr. Vanita Kotwal, Senior Pharmacist, Prithpal Singh, Lab Assistant, Kewal Krishan, Lab Assistant Pankaj Gupta, Nursing Orderly, Suraj Prakash, FMPHW Puneet Kour, FMPHW Preeti and others were felicitated on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina, while felicitating medical and paramedical staff praised them for their dedication and perseverance in serving the society in this COVID torn time. He said that it is due to the fantastic efforts of the COVID warriors that the world is hopeful to see the humanity blooming again. He also complimented Prime Minister, Narendra Modi who extraordinarily steered India out of this mayhem and at the same time guided the world establishing Bharat as “Vishav Guru”.

Kavinder Gupta said that with the spirit of providing the citizens of India with a safe, efficacious, affordable and accessible COVID-19 Vaccine, at the earliest, Modi Government ensured every possible step.

Ashok Kaul praising all COVID warriors said that BJP activists also served the people risking their own health. BJP activists distributed ration, medicines, essential items, organized langars, organized blood camps etc, he added.

Vibodh Gupta said that medical and paramedical staff worked as warriors to save the lives of many. Dr. Manyal said that with the free vaccination provided to all, PM Modi saved the lives of poor and downtrodden.

Dr. Shahid complimented BJP leaders for their appreciation and informed about 100% vaccination in J&K for first dose administering 9454540 doses and also administered 4540648 second doses ensuring 1 crore 40 lakh doses approx in J&K. He also informed that vaccination average of J&K is higher than the National average.

Ravinder Raina, Ashok Kaul, Sat Sharma and others also felicitated the Corona Warriors at SD Sabha School, New Rehari.

Jugal Kishore Sharma and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at Gandhi Nagar Hospital.

Kavinder Gupta, Vinay Gupta and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at PHC Digiana , Bharat Mata Mandir, GB Pant Hospital.

Adv. Vibodh Gupta, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at SD Sabha School Talab Tillo.

Yudhvir Sethi felicitated the Corona Warriors at Vaccination Centre at Shalamar Hospital.

Priya Sethi felicitated the Corona Warriors at CHC, Talab Khatika.

Sat Sharma, Munish Khajuria, Karan Singh and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at PHC Centre, Ward 35 Janipur.

Rekha Mahajan, Jagdish Bhagat, Suraj Singh and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at PHC, Pargwal.

Rajinder Singh Chib, Shailja Gupta and others felicitated the Corona Warriors at PHC Marh, CHC Suhanjana and PHC Gho Manasan.