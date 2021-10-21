Dr Jitendra interacts with first 20 All India toppers of IAS

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today interacted and felicitated first 20 All India toppers of IAS/ Civil Services Exam 2020, who called on him at the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) headquarters, North Block here. The result of the exam was declared recently.

Welcoming the top-20 rankers and their family members, DrJitendra Singh said that it is indeed very encouraging to note that the top 20 candidates include 10 female candidates and they also represent a pan-India coverage as these candidates hail from the States/UTs of Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The Minister said that the demographic change, both at gender and regional level, in the last few years augurs well for a diverse country like India.He noted that a total of 761 candidates (545 men and 216 women) have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to various Services this year.

Describing the young officers as Architects of New India, Dr Jitendra Singh said, they are privileged to enter the services during 75th Year of India’s Independence and added, they had eventful 25 years ahead to serve when independent India turns 100 and realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India that leads the rest of the world. He said, under Prime Minister Modi, India is already on the ascent and Civil Servants of this new genre have the privileged responsibility of taking it to the top league in the global arena.

Dr Jitendra Singh also recalled some of the path breaking reforms brought in for the young probationers and IAS officers during the last seven years. These, he said, included introduction of a 3 month stint of mentorship at the Central government before giving over to the respective State or Union Territory to join the allocated cadre.

Dr Jitendra Singh also noted the presence of eleven Engineers and three Medicos in the first 20 toppers of this tear, which he hoped will add value to the work assigned to them in carrying out various specialized schemes and programmes introduced by the Modi Government in the last 6-7 years. The Minister hoped that the technocrats will add value to the highly specialised schemes and flagship programmes of the government in sectors like Health, Agriculture, Sanitation, Education, Skills and Mobility to name a few.

While welcoming toppers of CSE 2020, Shri P.K.Tripathy, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training said that the officers are entering the service in the beginning of AmritKaal and they have to play a stellar role in next 25 years to define the future of the country.