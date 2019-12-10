Newly-crowned Miss India SA sets aim on Bollywood

JOHANNESBURG: Newly-crowned Miss India South Africa Aaliyah Chaboo has set her sights on Bollywood as she now starts preparing for the international finals round of the Miss India Worldwide Pageant in Mumbai in October 2020.

Headline sponsor Zee TV has been arranging Bollywood auditions for winners as part of the prize package for several years now.

Chaboo said she was excited to get the opportunity to share her dance and acting skills in Bollywood.

Chaboo, 23, who works in the family’s spice business, wrested the title from competitors across South Africa at a gala night in Durban at the 28th edition of the Miss India SA Pageant, which was started by the late veteran Indian-origin journalist Farook Khan. (AGENCIES)