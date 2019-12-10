Lt Guv orders restructuring of Tourism Development Authorities in J-K

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday directed restructuring of the Tourism Development Authorities across the Union territory, saying there was a pressing need to revamp the sector.

Murmu passed the directions during a meeting convened here to review the functioning of the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of the Civil Secretariat, an official spokesman said.

“There is a pressing need to revamp the tourism sector,” Lt Governor said and directed officers to assess the functioning of the Tourism Development Authorities and take necessary measures for restructuring of the same. (AGENCIES)