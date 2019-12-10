11 more centres set up to facilitate registration of aspirants for NEET

SRINAGAR: Eleven more centres have been set up to facilitate trouble-free registration of aspirants for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an official spokesman said on Tuesday.

The facilitation centres have been set up at Gandhi Memorial College at Shamswari with 50 computers, Women’s College at MA Road with 25 computers, Institute of Advanced Studies in Education at M A Road with 35 computers, Degree College at Bemina with 40 computers, Sri Pratap College at MA Road with 50 computers, Islamia College of Science and Commerce at Hawal with 100 computers, the spokesman said.

The centres have also been set up in various higher secondary institutions which include Government Higher Secondary School at Sonwar with 30 computers, Higher Secondary School at Amira Kadal with 20 computers, Higher Secondary School at Rajbagh with 20 computers, MP Higher Secondary School at Khanyar with 20 computers and Higher Secondary School at Soura with 40 computers. (AGENCIES)