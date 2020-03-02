Newly appointed 15 Corps Commander discusses security issues with J-K LG

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Newly appointed General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General B S Raju, called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday and discussed the security situation in the UT.

It was his first official meeting with the Lt Governor after taking over the charge, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

Murmu and the GoC discussed various important issues related to security management in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said. (AGENCIES)