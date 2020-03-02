Illegal money being paid every month to public servants in Chhattisgarh: CBDT on I-T raids

NEW DELHI: Illegal gratification was being paid to public servants every month in Chhattisgarh and this was revealed after the Income Tax Department raided multiple people, including state government officials, the CBDT said on Monday.

It added that “unaccounted transactions” unearthed till date are more than Rs 150 crore after the searches were conducted on February 27 against a group of individuals, hawala dealers and businessmen in Raipur and over 25 premises were covered.

“Incriminating documents and electronic data seized during the search show that substantial amount of illegal gratification was being paid to public servants and others every month,” the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a statement. (AGENCIES)