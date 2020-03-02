Childhood coach Sharma defends Kohli, says he never crosses line between aggression and misbehaviour

NAVI MUMBAI: India captain Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma on Monday defended his ward’s on-field demeanour, saying he never crossed the thin line between aggression and misbehaviour.

“When he (Kohli) is doing well with same aggression for the country, then everyone appreciates. I have always believed that yes, aggression is his strength, but there is a thin line between aggression and ‘battamizi’ (misbehaviour). He never crosses that line, and he should not. Aggression pumps him up to do well,” Sharma told a group of reporters here.

Sharma, the coach of Bank of Baroda, was speaking on the sidelines of the DY Patil T20 Cup being held here.

On day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, Kohli was animated as ever in his celebrations when home side captain Kane Williamson was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli also gestured the crowd to keep quiet. (AGENCIES)