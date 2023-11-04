New Zealand Post 401/6 Against Pakistan In World Cup Match

Bengaluru, Nov 4: New Zealand posted a mammoth 401 for six against Pakistan in a crucial World Cup match here on Saturday.

This is only the second time that the 400-run mark has been breached in the ongoing showpiece.

South Africa had broken Australia’s 2015 record with a mammoth 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their World Cup opener in New Delhi.

Pakistan’s decision to bowl first backfired as Rachin Ravindra (108 off 94) scored his third century of the ongoing World Cup and together with skipper Kane Williamson (95 off 79) shared 180 runs for the second wicket to set the platform for New Zealand’s total.

Pakistan will need to chase the target in 35.2 overs to beat the Kiwis on net run rate (NRR) and keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

Glenn Phillips (41 off 25), Mark Chapman (39 off 27) and Daryl Mitchell (29 off 18) scored brisk runs towards the end to help New Zealand’s cause.

Mohammad Wasim (3/60) was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, while Iftikhar Ahmed (1/55), Hasan Ali (1/82) and Haris Rauf (1/85) picked up a wicket each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 401 for 6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 95; Mohammad Wasim 3/60). (Agencies)