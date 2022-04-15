New VC Jammu Univ meets Dr Jitendra, seeks integration of science curriculum

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Apr 15 : Newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and sought integration of science curriculum by engaging and enrolling students of the University in various new student and youth related StartUp and other projects, scholarships and fellowships started by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology at the initiative of Dr Jitendra Singh.

In his first-ever meeting with the Minister after taking over as Vice Chancellor, Prof. Rai, who was Professor in the Delhi University before taking up his present assignment, said that he had been very closely following the proactive and out -of -box approach of Dr Jitendra Singh wherein he had taken quite a few unconventional decisions like, for example, integrating all the Ministries and Departments under one umbrella. He said, he was particularly impressed by Dr Jitendra Singh decision to convene joint meetings of seven different Departments and Ministries related to Science, namely, Science & Technology, Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research(CSIR), Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department(IMD), Atomic Energy and Space. This integration has led to better outcomes in the Research Projects with minimum overlapping or wastage of resources.

The Vice Chancellor requested Dr Jitendra Singh to engage the students from the University of Jammu in some of the futuristic science projects launched under his guidance in the ministry. This, he said, would enable better exposure for students in this peripheral region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said he was glad that the new Vice Chancellor had himself come forth with a proposal for an integrated approach which, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had been trying to promote in the Government of India. The Minister said, he has asked the departments not to come out with separate projects but the projects which have to be based on the themes, and according to the themes different relevant departments and ministries can join together for a common agenda.

At the same time, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the research in the University has to be linked with StartUps and to make the StartUps sustainable, not only the academic streams need to come together but the industry also needs to be made equal stakeholders with equal investments of resources.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed the Vice Chancellor that the Ministry of Science & Technology has started a Mentorship programme for different College and University students wherein a teacher can take charge of a potential scholar and then groom him or her for sustainable StartUp activity linked with livelihood.

Dr.Jitendra Singh said, technological interventions in education are a boon for students of this generation and asked Professor Rai to keep the faculty completely in tune with the students who are moving ahead too fast owing to accessibility of information, avenues, means and talent. He stressed that the responsibility of educationists today is not to award a degree but to teach to achieve ease of living which can happen only when the youngster is able to find a sustainable Start- Up source of living for himself, instead of harping on government job.