Devender Rana calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 15: Former Legislator and senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Among various other issues of public importance, Rana discussed with the Lt Governor the development of Purmadal- Utterbehni – the Chotta Kashi area as prominent religious site of Jammu as it holds historical and religious importance, besides revival of the original route to the holy cave shrine at Trikuta Hills which he said will go a long way in seeking the spiritual bliss by the pilgrims and giving economic fillip to the areas enroute the track.

While interacting with the former legislator, the Lt Governor said that a pilgrimage tourism circuit connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Purmandal-Utterbehni, Mansar-Surinsar, and Shiv Khori is coming up, besides dedicated focus is being laid on bringing unexplored religious places of Jammu on religious tourist map to attract more tourists.

He further informed that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejuvenation of Purmandal and Uttarbehni has been included in the PRASAD scheme.

The Lt Governor assured Rana that the genuine issues put forth by him would be looked into and urged him to continue his endeavours for promoting welfare of the people.