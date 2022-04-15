Implement Mandal Report, regularise daily wagers: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 15: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today appealed to the Prime Minister Modi to implement Mandal Commission Report in favour of Other Backward Class (OBC) community and regularise all the daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing OBCs’ convention at Bishnah today, Bukhari hoped that during his visit to Samba district, the PM shall announce the implementation of the Mandal Commission Report in favour of OBC people under which they would be able to get 27% reservation in J&K. This reservation has been denied to the OBC people in J&K for decades and the various political parties used this community as a vote bank but did not fulfill their promises.

Referring to the suffering of the people which have multiplied in last three years, he said that the BJP has implemented its manifesto by scrapping the special status of J&K and a perception was created that the constitutional protection to the erstwhile State was a stumbling block while referring to development and employment.

“Nothing has changed despite direct rule of BJP in J&K,” he said and added that the development is nowhere on the ground and the political party has failed to deliver as per the assurances it made with the public.

Bukhari said that unscheduled power cuts have increased in Jammu during summers and it is causing great inconvenience to the people. The Govt has not been able to handle the growing unemployment. The issues of over one lakh daily wagers still remain unaddressed.

Party senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir said granting constitutional rights in the shape of reservation to the backward section of society is the important aspect and the BJP was projecting Art 370 as an stumbling block for granting 27 % reservation to the OBC people. Mir questioned why the reservation is not provided adequately to the OBC for their upliftment.

General secretary, Vikram Malhotra, Provincial president, Manjit Singh, Women Wing president, Namrta Sharma, OBC State Coordinator, Madan Lal Chalotra, senior leaders Faqir Nath, Raman Thappa, Arun Chibber, Rohit Gupta and others also spoke on the occasion.