Good Friday procession taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 15: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Prem Nagar here today organised Good Friday procession which began from Saleem Chowk and moved through the Church via residency road and Vivekanand Chowk.

A handout of the organisers stated: “Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, the day on which Christians annually observe the commemoration of the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.”

It further stated that the followers of Jesus depicted the suffering of Jesus and enacted his death on the cross.

Hundreds of people devotedly participated in the procession.

As the procession reached the Church, there was a Good Friday service which was conducted by Rev. Fr. Kuriakose, the Parish Priest and Fr. Christope M, the Asst. Parish Priest.

Rev. Fr. Kuriakose in his homily said that the Cross is the principal symbol of Christianity which reminds about the sacrificial live of Christ which he expressed to humankind through his passion and death.

“The Cross had a message for all the believers today as it gives meaning to the trials and troubles in the world and for standing as a symbol of love as well as a symbol of victory,” he maintained adding that death of Jesus challenges us to leave sin behind.