New store of Monalisa inaugurated in Vijaypur

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, June 14: With an aim to provide an immersive fashion experience with a wide range of bold and fashionable apparels, Monalisa opened its latest store in Vijaypur (Samba) here today.

The new store will be one-stop shop for family fashion and wedding shopping.

The store was inaugurated by Directors, Usha Sachdeva and Vinod Sachdeva in the presence of Shashi, Vipan Sachdeva, Syloni, Vimal Sachdeva, Sharmila and Jatinder Gupta.

Customers will get various western wear brands at this showroom.

Menswear brands like Levi’s, Pepe, Being human, Blackberry, Rookies, Crimsoune club, Van heusen, Allen solly, Monte Carlo, Rock it, Dxi, while for women brands like Madame, Juelle, Expose, Mafadeny, Secret, Raisin are available here.

Store will also offer Indian wear such as salwar kameez, kurtis from brands like Sabhyata , Libas & Mens Formal / Ethnic wear along with ‘Hallmark’ which is a testament to Hallmark Suits’ commitment to accessibility.

“At Monalisa, we believe in providing a fantastic shopping experience to the customers and setting benchmarks to gain success. The success of our organization lies in its devoted & persevering management team headed by great amalgam of highly skilled & professional work force of 700+ members working in ultra-modern facilities set in highly conductive environment of more than 1,00000+ sq.ft. of retail space compiled in more than 11 showrooms across Jammu, Ludhiana & Now in Vijaypur,” said the Directors.

“Our aim is to transform simple, comfortable accessible products into iconic and inspiring experiences. Our dream is to build a Brand that offers value and inspiration to people who share with us the desire to be aware and responsible,” they added.