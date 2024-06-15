J&K Bank unveils comprehensive online loan journeys for housing, gold loans

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 14: In a significant step towards complete digital transformation, J&K Bank has rolled out automated processing of Home Loan and Gold Loan products besides launching TAB Journey and Current Account Online for customer onboarding. These initiatives aim to enhance customer experience by offering seamless, efficient, and quick loan processing and convenient customer onboarding.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash launched the new digital products at the Bank’s Corporate Headquarters in presence of top management and other senior officers of bank.

Speaking on the occasion, MD Baldev Prakash emphasized the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. “Our new digital loan journeys are a testament to J&K Bank’s dedication to leveraging technology to provide superior banking experiences. By automating and streamlining our loan processes, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also ensuring our customers enjoy quick and hassle-free access to credit”, he added.

Notably, designed with state-of-the-art features, the Bank’s Housing Loan processing is now entirely automated, integrating multiple in-house systems such as Core Banking System (CBS), Risk Scoring System, and third-party solutions from Credit Bureaus and Fintechs. The solution also blends workflow management and decision support systems to enhance process efficiency, leading to improved Turnaround Time (TAT) and service quality, thereby ensuring a swift, smooth and efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, for fast-processing of loans against gold ornaments and jewellery, the rolled-out Online Gold Loan is packed with customer-centric benefits like easy application method, instant eligibility check, 10-Minute Quick Processing and disbursal with no foreclosure charges.

Besides, the Bank has further enhanced customer convenience by launching its TAB and Current Account Online Journeys for customer onboarding with assisted account opening journey for both savings and current accounts. For business premises verification of current accounts, it has geo tagging feature with an elaborate system in place for performance tracking.