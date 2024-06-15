At G7 Outreach session, PM Modi calls for ending monopoly in technology

BARI (Italy), Jun 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ending the monopoly in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society.

In an address at an Outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy’s Apulia region, Modi said the countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions around the world. India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage, he said.

“In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under the chairmanship of India, made the African Union a permanent member,” he said.

“India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so in the future,” Modi said.

The prime minister spoke extensively on the importance of ending monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on artificial intelligence.

“We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach,” he said.

Modi said India is among the first few countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

“Based on this strategy, we have launched the AI Mission this year. Its basic mantra is ‘AI for All’. As a founding member and lead chair of the global partnership for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries,” he said.

The prime minister said at the G-20 summit hosted by India last year, New Delhi stressed the importance of international governance in the field of AI.

“In the future too, we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible,” he said.

The prime minister said India’s approach in the field of energy is also based on four principles — availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

“We are making every possible effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should make efforts to make the coming time a green era,” he said. (PTI)