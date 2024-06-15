Rich tribute paid to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA/JAMMU, June 14: On 125th birth anniversary of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, popular as ‘Saviour of Kashmir’, rich tribute were paid to the legendary warrior here today at his birthplace in Rajinder Singh Pura in Samba.

The event was organized by district administration Samba in collaboration with J&K Ex-Servicemen League.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma paid tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh and urged the youth to follow his footsteps.

He commended J&K Ex-Servicemen League and the people of Bagoona for their dedication in honouring Brigadier Singh’s legacy annually.

Sharma appealed to the youth to strive diligently, avoid social evils and engage in proactive public participation for the prosperity of society and the nation.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Lt. Gen. Rakesh Sharma (Retd), president J&K ex-Services League; Th Gulchain Singh, president Dogra Sadar Sabha; Maj. Gen. Goverdhan Singh; Capt Prakash Singh, chairman Brig Rajinder Singh Memorial Committee, Rachna Thakur, Maj Devyani Singh, Brig Rajinder Singh, Col Oshnak Chauhan, secretary JKESL, Brij Raj Singh and ex-Sarpanch Rajinder Singh Pura, Rimpu Singh.

Meanwhile, birth anniversary of ‘Saviour of Kashmir’ Mahavir Chakra Brig Rajinder Singh was also celebrated at his statue near Old Secretariat Flyover Jammu by Yuva Rajput Sabha.

Sabha president, Vikram Singh along with Rajan Singh Happy, Rajveer Singh, Balbir Singh, Vishal Singh, Vikramjeet Singh, Bhanu Partap Singh, Avtar Singh, Rajeev Jamwal, Raghu Singh, Soni Singh, Daljit Singh and others who paid rich tribute to the legendary warrior.

Vikram said that due to Brig Rajinder Singh Kashmir is Crown of India.

Rajan Singh also expressed resentment against worst condition of Rajinder Park and statue of the martyr.