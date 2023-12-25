New rail links in J&K

The paramount importance of railway connectivity for socio-economic advancement cannot be overstated. Historically, Jammu boasted a vital trade artery in the form of its pre-partition rail link with Sialkot. This crucial umbilical cord was severed post-partition, plunging the region into transportation isolation until 1975, with Pathankot serving as the sole landlocked railway terminus. The logistical bottlenecks and extended timelines encountered during the 1965 and 1971 wars underscored the dire need for robust railway access to Jammu. Subsequently, the painstaking extension of the tracks to Udhampur and Katra heralded a transformative era for both cities. The past two decades have witnessed sustained efforts to bridge the distance between Jammu and Kashmir through the medium of railways. The anticipated reduction in travel time and streamlined transportation of horticultural produce promise a significant revitalization of the region. Mounting demands for Rajouri Poonch’s integration with the Jammu network and the clamour for Bani-Basohli-Billawar’s connection to Kishtwar and Doda further underscore the collective yearning for enhanced connectivity.

While the sanctioned Final Location Survey encompasses crucial projects like the doubling of the Baramulla-Banihal section, Baramulla-Uri, Sopore-Kupwara, Awantipora-Shopian, and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam, all conveniently situated within the relatively flat expanse of the Kashmir Valley, concerns regarding the neglect of Jammu’s rail aspirations merit immediate attention. The mountainous terrain of the Jammu division necessitates colossal investments in tunnels and bridges, mirroring the arduous journey undertaken during the Jammu-Srinagar project. Therefore, it is incumbent upon the Government to expedite the initiation of Jammu Division’s rail link proposals as part of the next developmental phase. Unfettered access to a comprehensive railway network holds the key to unlocking the immense potential of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kishtwar, and Bhaderwah. The Government’s unwavering commitment to the holistic development of every corner of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory must translate into tangible action aimed at addressing these legitimate demands on a priority basis. Inclusive development, devoid of regional disparity, should serve as the bedrock of the administration’s endeavours.