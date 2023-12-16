New Himalayan 450 launched at Reliance Motors in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: All new Himalayan 450 by Royal Enfield was launched at Reliance Motors in Jammu here today. Royal Enfield has also announced prices for the latest iteration of the adventure tourer in Jammu.

Introductory prices for Himalayan 450 start at Rs 2.69 lakh and go up to Rs 2.84 lakh (both ex-showroom). These prices will remain valid till 31 December 2023.

Royal Enfield will be offering the new Himalayan in three variants namely- Base, Pass, and Summit.

Launching the Bike in Jammu, MD Reliance Motors Vikas Rathore said that latest iteration of Himalayan gets three seating options- a standard seat height of 825mm, a low seat height of 825 mm and a tall seat height of 845mm.

In addition, it comes with a Rally Kit that pushes the seat height to 855mm. Wheelbase and ground clearance have been increased by 45mm and 10mm, respectively. Kerb weight has been reduced by 3 kilos.

The base trim is available in a single Kaza Brown shade, while the mid-spec Pass variant comes in Slate Himalayan Salt and Slate Poppy Blue colours. The top-spec Summit trim is available in two shades- Hanle Black and Kamet White.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 packs a long list of features like full-LED headlight, and turn indicators.

Powering the Himalayan 450 is an all-new 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine called the Sherpa 450. The first liquid-cooled motor from Royal Enfield, this unit puts out 0 PS of power at 8,000 rpm, and 40 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power is transferred to the rear wheel via a new 6-speed gearbox which gets a slip and assist clutch.

The new Himalayan rolls on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels.

These spoked wheels will come with the option of tubeless tyres at a later stage but for now they are equipped with tubed tyres until the homologation process for the same gets completed.