Initiatives launched for road safety in Ladakh: Gadkari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 16: The Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) has launched various initiatives for ensuring the road safety in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari stated this while answering an unstarred question of Member Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal regarding the safety measures taken up for roads in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Ministry has issued guidelines for provision of various road safety measures like crash barriers, road signs, road markings, delineators, studs, junction improvements, traffic calming measures etc. apart from instructions for repair/maintenance of damaged National Highways including those in the UT of Ladakh,” the Union Minister told the Lok Sabha.

He said the maintenance of the road safety items including provision of ambulances/ mobile cranes for incident management are obligations of contractors/concessionaires during the operation and maintenance period as per the provisions of the contract conditions.

In reply to another question, the Union Minister said that the development and maintenance of roads as per Indian Roads Congress (IRC) Codes/guidelines already published is the responsibility of the concerned State Government and the concerned Urban Local Body.